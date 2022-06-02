EPA proposes giving states more power to block projects, reversing Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to give states and tribes more power to block infrastructure projects like pipelines that run through their waters, reversing a Trump-era move.

The EPA issued a proposed rule on Thursday that would give states more discretion under the Clean Water Act to veto such projects that may have impacts on their waters.

The Trump administration had imposed a strict one-year limit for a state or tribal government to approve or block a project. The Biden administration is proposing a system under which states and tribes can work with federal agencies to establish a “reasonable period of time” to consider such projects.

A fact sheet from the Biden administration said the proposed change would allow states and tribes to “holistically evaluate the water quality impacts” of a project.

Under the proposal, a state or tribal government would meet with federal officials to reach a deal on a timeframe for considering the project. If the two sides can’t agree on a timeframe, that state would have 60 days to decide whether to approve or block a project.

The rule would also allow the state or tribal government to automatically extend that deadline by issuing a notice saying it needs more time to consider the project.

The Trump administration also sought to limit the reasons a project could be blocked. Its rule only allowed projects to be blocked if they harmed water quality, and it explicitly prevented projects from being blocked due to arguments about energy policy, or that they would hurt air quality or transportation.

The Biden administration says states under the new rule will be able to consider “any aspect of the project activity with the potential to affect water quality” and that it was reinstating a “broader and more environmentally protective scope.”

The Trump administration’s rule came after two high profile instances where blue states used their powers to block fossil fuel projects: New York blocked a proposed natural gas pipeline, while Washington state blocked a coal shipping port.

It argued at the time that states were abusing the Clean Water Act to make decisions that were not adequately connected to water quality.

However, the Biden administration says that its approach adequately balances states’ rights with supporting infrastructure.

“For 50 years, the Clean Water Act has protected water resources that are essential to thriving communities, vibrant ecosystems, and sustainable economic growth,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

“EPA’s proposed rule builds on this foundation by empowering states, territories, and Tribes to use Congressionally granted authority to protect precious water resources while supporting much-needed infrastructure projects that create jobs and bolster our economy,” he added.