trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

DOE makes major loan to hydrogen energy project

by Rachel Frazin - 06/08/22 5:45 PM ET
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm answers a question from Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) during a Subcommittee on Energy hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the department on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Greg Nash
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm answers a question from Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) during a Subcommittee on Energy hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the department on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Energy Department announced on Wednesday that it will make a major loan to a facility that would create and store clean hydrogen energy. 

It will loan $504.4 million dollars to the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project, which will be located in Delta, Utah. 

Hydrogen energy involves causing chemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen in a battery-like cell to produce electricity and water. This process requires energy to complete, and different types of energy including renewables and fossil fuels can be used to make it happen. 

It is considered clean when sources such as solar and wind that don’t emit planet-warming gases are used. 

Since hydrogen energy can be stored, it is considered a method of advancing the deployment of renewable energies that can only be produced during certain times of the day, such as when the wind blows. 

The newly announced loan is the first loan guarantee for a new clean energy project that the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office has issued since 2014. 

Previous loan recipients have had varied degrees of success, making the program’s use somewhat controversial. 

Probably the most high profile successful recipient of an Energy Department loan is electric-car maker Tesla.

However, the department also loaned money to Solyndra, a solar energy start-up that eventually went bankrupt. 

The latest news comes as part of a push from the Biden administration to expand renewable  energy and fight climate change. 

“Accelerating the commercial deployment of clean hydrogen as a zero-emission, long-term energy storage solution is the first step in harnessing its potential to decarbonize our economy, create good paying clean energy jobs and enable more renewables to be added to the grid,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. 

As part of its climate push, the Energy Department has previously said it would aim to bring down the cost of hydrogen energy by 80 percent. 

Tags Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project clean energy Energy Department hydrogen energy Jennifer Granholm Utah

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Two Democrats vote against advancing ...
  2. Progressives see signs of hope fade ...
  3. Biden nominee fails on Senate floor
  4. Cheney faces pivotal moment with Jan. ...
  5. Here are the states with monkeypox ...
  6. Democrats frustrated by flat-footed ...
  7. Why Biden sees fights with ...
  8. Biden approval rating at all-time low ...
  9. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  10. House GOP mounts media battle in ...
  11. Why Mike Pence will be a key figure ...
  12. Judge orders Trump attorney to turn ...
  13. Kacey Musgraves accuses American ...
  14. Officials charge man at Kavanaugh ...
  15. Trump, two adult children scheduled ...
  16. Man says ‘excruciating’ 17 days ...
  17. NATO-Russia: It’s time to suspend ...
  18. Negotiators craft parameters of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video