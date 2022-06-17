Eight countries are updating their 2030 climate goals, a U.S. senior administration officials confirmed to The Hill.

The official told The Hill Friday that Australia has shared an updated target, and added that Chile, Egypt, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam plan to strengthen theirs as well.

Administration officials had told reporters on Thursday night that some countries would be planning to announce their intention to strengthen their climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, but did not specify which countries or how many.

The announcement comes after President Biden hosted world leaders at a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate on Friday.

At the meeting with major economic powers, Biden unveiled several other climate initiatives.

One such initiative, from the U.S. and EU seeks to reduce releases of planet-warming methane from the oil and gas sector.

Specifically, it aims to eliminate routine flaring — a process where companies burn excess natural gas that’s a byproduct of oil production — by 2030.

They were joined by 11 other countries, who became “inaugural members” of this pledge, according to the State Department. These countries are: Argentina, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway and Oman.

Biden also unveiled another collective goal countries to make 50 percent of new cars sold electric, a target the U.S. has already set for itself.

A senior administration official told The Hill that seven countries and the European Commission will join in this initiative.

And, Biden encouraged other countries to try to collectively reach $90 billion in government investments to develop climate-friendly technologies. The initiative won the support of six countries and the European Commission, the official said.

In addition, the U.S. and Norway launched an effort aimed at encouraging emissions reductions from the shipping sector by 2050. Nine countries indicated support, according to the official.

Meanwhile, three countries and the European Commission expressed support for an effort to lower fertilizer emissions and increase its availability.

