Thousands of Kentucky, Tennessee residents left without power after storm

Thousands were left without power in Tennessee and Kentucky on Friday following a storm in the area.

An outage map offered by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities showed that around 9,000 homes were without power as of Friday night.

Middle Tennessee Electric, which mostly serves four counties south of Nashville, Tenn., reported about 12,000 outages following the storm, with 300 remaining while giving an update in the afternoon.

Nashville Electric Service — which services Nashville and Davidson County in Tennessee in addition to some of six other countries — reported that 23,000 customers had suffered outages, later updating the public that power had been restored to about 20,000.

Nashville Electric said the storm “took down trees and power lines in several pockets of our service area.”

Appalachian Power services Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, and it said about 2,000 customers still remained without service by 6 p.m., noting that “Most customers without power from this storm are in the Wheeling area, and in some isolated cases involving extreme damage restoration may extend into Saturday.”

CDE Lightband, which services people in Clarksville, Tenn., reported 11,400 outages at one point, before revising that number to roughly 5,500 by 6 p.m.

“Outages may last throughout the night. Those who rely on a medical device that requires power should be making alternative arrangements in case you are still without power overnight,” CDE Lightband tweeted.