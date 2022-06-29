More than 7 in 10 support temporary gas tax holiday: survey

More than 70 percent of Americans surveyed in a new poll support temporarily suspending federal and state gas taxes as the country grapples with high inflation and lingering supply chain issues.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll out on Wednesday found that 72 percent of respondents supported halting the federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon for 90 days.

Sixteen percent of respondents said they oppose the idea, which has been pushed by President Biden, while 11 percent said they did not know or had no opinion.

A slightly higher percentage of respondents — 74 percent — have said they would back temporarily halting state gas taxes, which average more than 26 cents per gallon of gas, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Sixteen percent in the new survey opposed halting state gas taxes while 10 percent said they had no opinion or did not know.

The proposal comes as consumers have suffered decades-high inflation and nagging supply chain issues driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

While Biden has called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax, passing legislation remains an uphill battle given that even members of his own party have expressed hesitation or skepticism over the idea.

Last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to back a proposed temporary gas holiday while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said that was “not the approach I would use” when asked if she would back a gas tax holiday.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted between June 24 and June 26 with a sample of 2,004 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.