Energy & Environment

Read full text: Supreme Court decision curbing EPA climate powers

by The Hill staff - 06/30/22 12:06 PM ET
Associated Press/Jim Cole
In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, a plume of steam billows from the coal-fired Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H.

The Supreme Court on Thursday curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ability to regulate climate change, setting limits on how the agency can deal with power plants.

In a 6-3 decision, the majority ruled that Congress did not authorize the EPA to induce a shift to cleaner energy sources using the approach that an Obama-era regulation sought to.

Read the court’s decision below.

580526503-Read-Supreme-Court-s-EPA-rulingDownload
Tags Climate change Environmental Protection Agency EPA Supreme Court

