trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Texas grid operator calls on users to conserve power amid heatwave

by Zack Budryk - 07/11/22 10:30 AM ET
Associated Press/Eric Gay

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the Lone Star State’s self-contained power grid, called on residents to voluntarily conserve power amid a heat wave Monday. 

In an advisory Sunday, ERCOT appealed to residents and businesses to conserve power between 2 and 8 p.m. Monday. The operator warned of shortages in reserve power capacity during the same period, but said it did not expect any system-wide outages.  

ERCOT is projecting a total of more than 79 gigawatts’ worth of demand over the course of the day, a new record. Compounding the demand, low winds are likely to place further strain on the grid, with wind power generation at less than 10 percent of capacity. Solar power, meanwhile, is far closer to full capacity, at 81 percent, according to ERCOT. 

Meanwhile, parts of the state saw average temperatures of 110 to 114 degrees as much of the southern U.S. has seen the impact of a “heat dome” in recent days. This has been acutely felt in South Central Texas. The National Weather Service projected “dangerous heat” in the Austin-San Antonio region over the course of the day, appealing to locals to regularly check in on elderly family members and neighbors. 

The advisory from ERCOT comes two months after the grid operator called on customers to conserve power over the weekend of May 13-15. Six power plants unexpectedly went down that Friday in the state, causing the loss of some 2.9 megawatts of power.  

The challenges of a self-contained grid made national headlines in early 2021, when extreme winter weather knocked out the ERCOT grid. Grid operators have said the grid has made necessary adjustments since then, but former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in November, has repeatedly raised the grid’s preparedness as an issue on the campaign trail.  

Tags Beto O'Rourke Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Texas grid Texas heatwave

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  2. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  3. New faces begin to surface as ...
  4. The Supreme Court’s impact on the ...
  5. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  6. DOJ says it interviewed Trump’s ...
  7. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  8. Republicans aren’t guaranteed to ...
  9. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  10. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  11. Buttigieg defends anti-Kavanaugh ...
  12. Biden ‘determined’ to renew ...
  13. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  14. Paul Ryan ‘found himself sobbing’ ...
  15. The time has come: Defund the ...
  16. This Florida House race is giving ...
  17. 64 percent of Democrats want someone ...
  18. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video