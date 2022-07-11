trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Here’s where gas prices have dropped the most

by Rachel Frazin - 07/11/22 6:00 PM ET
A man pumps gas at a mini-mart in Pittsburgh on June 15, 2022.
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
A man pumps gas at a mini-mart in Pittsburgh on June 15, 2022.

Gas prices across the country have fallen over the past several weeks, with the national average dropping about 34 cents from nearly $5.02 last month.

Most states have seen prices drop more than a quarter since the national average peaked on June 14 and some states have witnessed nearly 50-cent declines, though prices have ticked up in a handful of states.

The drop in prices at the pump, which experts have linked to factors including lower oil prices that come with recession fears and reduced demand, haven’t spread uniformly across the country.

Since mid-June, the greatest declines have mostly come from the South and Midwest, according to an analysis conducted by The Hill using data from the American Automobile Association.

Prices in Indiana and Florida have dropped 48 cents per gallon since the middle of last month, followed by 47-cent drops from Ohio and Wisconsin and a 46-cent drop in Texas. 

South Carolina experienced a 43-cent drop, while Michigan and Kentucky saw prices drop by 42 cents, and Delaware, Illinois and Virginia saw prices drop by 41 cents on average. 

A drop in prices doesn’t necessarily mean that a state has the lowest prices nationwide, with some of the decreases occurring in places where prices are generally higher.

The five states with the lowest average prices across the country on Monday were South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

And while prices dropped in 46 states since the national peak last month, four states actually saw upticks since then: Wyoming saw a six-cent increase; Hawaii and Idaho each saw eight-cent increases and Utah saw a 17-cent increase. 

Overall, the decline in prices is good news for President Biden, who has drawn low marks in polls amid his handling of record-high prices and faced attacks from Republicans who have latched onto the issue heading into the November midterms.

And while gasoline prices are largely governed by numerous forces in the global oil market, not executive policy, Biden has sought to claim credit for the recent decline. 

“Gas prices, still way too high, have fallen now 25 days in a row, and this week we saw the second-largest single-day decrease in gas prices in a decade,” the president said on Friday. 

“There’s a lot more work to do. But I am suggesting we’re making progress. The program is working,” he added.  

Tags Biden energy policy gas prices high gas prices President Biden Rising gas prices

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  2. J-6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  3. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  4. Doomsday political scenario takes ...
  5. Barr subpoenaed in Dominion ...
  6. How the gun safety movement beat the ...
  7. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  8. House Democrats ask Senate to take ...
  9. Virginia shows signs of shift back ...
  10. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  11. New faces begin to surface as ...
  12. Watch live: Trump holds rally in ...
  13. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  14. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  15. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  16. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  17. Paul Ryan ‘found himself sobbing’ ...
  18. If Putin wins in Ukraine, then what?
Load more

Video

See all Video