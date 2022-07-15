NASA, NOAA reports: June was among the hottest on record

Last month was one of the hottest Junes on record, according to reports by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The NOAA found that this June was the sixth hottest in the 143-year record, with the year of 2022 as a whole ranking sixth warmest as well.

NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) Surface Temperature Analysis had slightly different findings, concluding that June 2022 tied with June 2020 for the hottest June on record, with data dating back to the late 19th century.

According to the NOAA, the month marked the 46th consecutive June with temperatures above the 20th-century average as well as the 450th consecutive month with temperatures above that mark.

Antarctica had its lowest June ice coverage on record last month, per the NOAA, while June sea ice coverage around the globe neared its lowest recorded numbers, second only to those seen in June 2019.

The ten hottest Junes recorded have all occurred since 2010, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

June 2022 was the second warmest June on record for land temperature in the Northern Hemisphere, coming in behind the first-ranking temperatures of June 2021, according to the agency.

It also found that the month was the second warmest June for land temperature in the continents of both Europe and Asia.