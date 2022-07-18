Interior Sec. Haaland breaks leg hiking in national park

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland broke her leg Sunday while hiking in Shenandoah National Park, the Department of the Interior said Monday.

The department said that the break to Haaland’s left fibula was confirmed during a medical evaluation on Monday morning. She’ll work virtually this afternoon.

“She is grateful to Park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care,” the department said.

The Interior department oversees the National Park Service, and Shenandoah is among the 63 national parks administered by the service.

Haaland had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. When her positive test was announced, her department said she was experiencing mild symptoms.