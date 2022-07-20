trending:

Energy & Environment

Biden to make announcements on extreme heat, offshore wind

by Rachel Frazin - 07/20/22 6:00 AM ET
Joe Biden
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Since the Supreme Court last month nullified the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, the White House has come under considerable pressure to try and maintain access to abortion in conservative states that are set to outlaw the procedure. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Biden on Wednesday will make announcements aimed at bolstering offshore wind and protecting people from extreme heat. 

A White House official said that Biden will try to help communities facing extreme heat through additional funding for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps state and local governments deal with natural disasters and hazards. 

The Biden administration will also issue a new guidance related to a program that helps low income families with energy costs.

The official did not specify what the additional offshore wind actions would entail. . 

During a Wednesday trip to Massachusetts, Biden will visit a former coal plant that will now manufacture cables for offshore wind. 

There’s renewed pressure on the Biden administration to act on climate change after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) walked away from climate talks after about a year of negotiations. 

In the days since, Biden pledged to deal with climate change through strong executive actions. 

One possible action that many advocates have been pushing is the declaration of a climate emergency. The Biden administration has said such a declaration would not come this week.

The new announcement comes as communities both in the U.S. and abroad grapple with extreme heat.

