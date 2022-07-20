trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden to pursue wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico

by Rachel Frazin - 07/20/22 2:45 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Biden speaks in the White House on July 8, 2022.

The Biden administration will pursue the development of offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Mexico, the White House said Wednesday. 

The new proposed offshore wind areas in the Gulf would represent the first time that wind energy is produced in the Gulf, which is typically a hub for oil and gas production. 

According to a White House fact sheet, the areas where it is proposing offshore wind development have the potential to power 3 million homes. 

President Biden will also direct Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to advance wind energy off the mid- and Southern Atlantic Coasts and Florida’s Gulf Coast, though the White House did not announce any concrete plans to develop wind energy in these regions. 

The announcement comes as Biden is set to deliver remarks on climate change in Massachusetts on Wednesday. Biden is facing increasing pressure to act on climate change after swing vote Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) walked away from Senate climate talks this week. 

But progressives are likely to be unsatisfied by Biden’s Wednesday announcements, especially as many are calling for the declaration of a climate emergency. 

Biden is also making announcements aimed at tackling extreme heat, as communities in the U.S. and around the world faced high temperatures this week. Temperatures in Texas and Oklahoma reached 115 degrees on Wednesday, and 28 states issued heat warnings.  

The administration doubled the funding for communities to make themselves more resilient to heatwaves and other climate-related hazards including droughts, wildfires and floods, making $2.3 billion available through a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

And the administration is releasing new guidance aimed at helping low income people have access to air conditioning. The new guidance will enable funds aimed at helping low income families with energy costs to be put toward community cooling centers and buying or loaning efficient air conditioners to vulnerable people. 

Tags Biden climate policy Deb Haaland Gulf of Mexico Joe Manchin wind energy

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers ...
  2. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  3. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  4. Biden’s six favorite lies about ...
  5. Ron Johnson won’t back US attorney ...
  6. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  7. Webb telescope suffered ...
  8. House passes bill protecting marriage ...
  9. Democrats’ fears grow about GOP ...
  10. Senate Democrats aim to pass bill ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service ...
  12. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  13. Democrats want Biden to go ...
  14. GOP ramps up efforts to rein in Biden ...
  15. Collins, Manchin offer bipartisan ...
  16. CEOs average pay in 2021 was 324 ...
  17. House Democrats introduce ‘rolling ...
  18. Trump: ‘I want the Secret Service ...
Load more

Video

See all Video