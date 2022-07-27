trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Biden administration announces initiatives to boost solar energy use

by Rachel Frazin - 07/27/22 10:54 AM ET
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The Biden administration is announcing several initiatives aimed at boosting the deployment of solar energy. 

A fact sheet from the administration framed the measure as a way to cut energy costs and create jobs — in addition to taking on climate change. It comes amid increasing pressure on the administration to further act on the issue after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) backed away from talks on legislation to fight climate change. 

One of the initiatives, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would better enable people in government-assisted housing to access solar energy. It would do so by not counting their participation in solar programs that cut their energy bills against their income, which can determine their level of rent assistance. 

A White House fact sheet said this would enable as many as 4.5 million families to get access to solar energy, which it said can save families an average of 10 percent annually on electricity.

The administration is also launching a pilot program in Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Washington, D.C., to make solar power that’s produced locally more accessible for low-income households. This program would connect households that get energy assistance from the federal government to this community solar. 

The moves come as Democrats clamor for climate action after Manchin’s recent moves. Many have called for Biden to declare climate change a national emergency, but it’s not clear whether or when such a declaration will come. 

Tags Biden Climate change Department of Housing and Urban Development Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Solar energy Solar power

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  2. Chris Cuomo tapped to host prime-time ...
  3. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
  4. White House says Biden will make ...
  5. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  6. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  7. Pelosi inviting members of Congress ...
  8. Warren returns to campaign spotlight
  9. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
  10. Former Pentagon chief: Trump gave no ...
  11. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  12. Polling shows tight races for ...
  13. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
  14. Trump tiptoes closer to new White ...
  15. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  16. Whitmer’s race moves from ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel’s Trump evidence ...
  18. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
Load more

Video

See all Video