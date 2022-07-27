trending:

Energy & Environment

Capitol Police increase security at Congressional Baseball Game ahead of planned protest

by Caroline Vakil - 07/27/22 5:56 PM ET
A U.S. Capitol Police van is seen near the West Front on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Greg Nash

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said Wednesday his agency will have “a robust security plan in place” amid anticipated planned protesting at the Congressional Baseball Game, which is scheduled for Thursday. 

“We are aware that demonstrators are planning to protest political issues at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” Manger said in a statement

“Our mission is to protect the Members of Congress during this family event, so we have a robust security plan in place. We urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble at the charity game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any unlawful behavior during this family event,” he added.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game features friendly competition from lawmakers in both parties at Nationals Park and was started more than a century ago. 

Now or Never, a collective that advocates for federal action on climate, has warned that it plans to shut down the game if politicians fail to make headway on climate legislation. 

“If a climate spending bill has passed by then (or if passage is imminent), we will still take action to demand further legislation – this crisis won’t be solved by one bill, no matter how broad,” the group noted in its FAQ section regarding the protest. 

“However, we will ensure that our tactics fit the moment we are in. If Congress has passed climate legislation or is on the cusp of doing so, we may use a more conciliatory tactic,” the group added.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) initially poured cold water on hopes of climate legislation earlier this month. He claimed he told Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) he would not be able to support tax reform or climate provisions immediately because of a recent report showing annual inflation at more than 9 percent.

“They all knew exactly where I stood when we saw 9.1 percent. That was an alarming figure to me, higher than anything in 40-plus years. I said, ‘Oh my goodness, let’s wait now. This is a whole new page,’” he said during an interview earlier in July, referring to his conversation with Schumer’s office.

But Manchin’s tone changed Wednesday when he announced that he had reached a deal with Schumer on priorities including climate.

“I now propose and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination,” he said in a statement. 

