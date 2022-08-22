trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Nearly all marine species face extinction if greenhouse emissions don’t drop: study

by Zack Budryk - 08/22/22 1:03 PM ET
In this photo provided by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, a green turtle swims in waters of Ribbon Reef No 10 near Cairns, Australia, Jan. 26, 2019. Australia’s new government announced on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, it plans to prevent a coal mine from being created because of its potential impact on the nearby Great Barrier Reef. (Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority via AP)

Maintaining the status quo for greenhouse gas emissions could risk the extinction of up to 90 percent of marine species, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change. 

Researchers, led by ecologist Daniel Boyce of the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Nova Scotia, looked at some 25,000 species, including animals, plants, protozoans and bacteria. Under a high-emission scenario, they determined that nearly 90 percent of those species will be at high-to-critical risk across 85 percent of their distribution. This scenario involves an increase of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in global ocean temperatures by the end of the century. 

About 10 percent of the ocean overall features ecosystems that are considered high-risk based on a combination of endemism, climate risk and the threat of local species’ extinction, according to the study.  

In addition to the threat this poses to biodiversity around the planet, the results of the study present a major threat to people in the global south, with the biggest danger to species native to low-income countries that rely heavily on fisheries in the tropics and subtropics, according to Boyce and his colleagues. 

Meanwhile, reduced emissions — those consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement’s goals of keeping warming below 2 degrees — would cut the risk for about 98.2 percent of the analyzed species, according to the study.

The analysis is based on a combination 12 climate risk factors. Boyce and his team grouped them under the broader categories of sensitivity, exposure and adaptivity. 

“Our findings show a reduced climate risk for virtually all species and ecosystems under the low emissions scenario,” Boyce wrote in a blog post for Carbon Brief. “Thus, sticking to the goals of the Paris Agreement would have substantial benefits for marine life, with the disproportionate climate risk for ecosystem structure, biodiversity hotspots, fisheries and low-income nations being greatly reduced or eliminated.” 

Tags Bedford Institute greenhouse gasses marine life

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge warns redactions in Trump ...
  2. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  3. Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Larry Summers says White House ...
  6. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  7. Moderate Colorado Republican switches ...
  8. Cardona says Biden administration ...
  9. Are Russia and Iran cooking up a ...
  10. Why Democrats are feeling better ...
  11. The Mar-a-Lago raid gave Republicans ...
  12. Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ...
  13. Fauci to leave Biden administration ...
  14. Republicans vow to keep investigating ...
  15. Crenshaw denounces ‘crazy’ GOP ...
  16. CNN’s Acosta clashes with Trump’s ...
  17. Pfizer submits application for ...
  18. COVID-19 associated with increased ...
Load more

Video

See all Video