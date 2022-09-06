Tim Ryan backing Manchin plan for expediting energy permits

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Tuesday backed a plan by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to fast-track the approval process for U.S. energy projects.

“While energy prices fall in Ohio and across the country, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin continues to leverage Russia’s oil and gas reserves to hold Ukraine and the rest of the world hostage,” Ryan said in a statement, urging a House vote on the proposed legislation.

“Our current approval processes for infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, simply take too long—posing a significant threat to our economic development, national security, and ability to maintain our competitive edge against countries like China,” Ryan said.

Manchin’s proposed plan would expedite the permitting process, setting up, among other provisions, a two year maximum timeline for the process of environmental reviews of energy projects.

Democratic leadership promised Manchin the permitting reforms in exchange for his support of their climate, health care and tax reconciliation bill, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. But some in the party have now questioned whether the changes will undermine the environmental reviews.

Progressives are pushing back against including the permitting agreement in a government funding measure as Congress works to secure funding and avoid a shutdown.

A release from Ryan’s office contends that Manchin’s plan does not bypass existing review processes and will allow energy projects to “proceed faster without sacrificing responsible oversight and stakeholder input.”

Ryan is running for Senate in Ohio, vying to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R), who opted not to run for reelection.