Michelle Obama organization teams up with climate group to mobilize young voters

Michelle Obama’s national voting initiative is teaming up with a climate group in an effort to mobilize young voters on the issue of climate change ahead of the midterms, The Hill has learned.

Obama’s initiative, When We All Vote, is joining environmental organization Climate Power on the effort, which will total at least $1 million.

About $200,000 of that will be spent on voter registration, while the rest is expected to be spent on advertising.

The effort is anticipated to specifically home in on the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ climate, tax and health care bill enacted last month.

“With passage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investments in climate action, we have an unprecedented opportunity to motivate young people to turn out to the polls,” Lori Lodes, Climate Power’s executive director, said in a statement.

The voting effort will include a website that allows people to check their voter registration, find their polling place and pledge to vote this year.

Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018. The organization is a nonpartisan organization that aims to increase voter participation in elections, according to its website. Other co-chairs of the organization include Stephen Curry, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington.

Climate Power was founded by other climate and liberal groups: the Center for American Progress Action Fund, League of Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club.

