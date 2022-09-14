Biden touts funds for EV charging network: Will be as ‘easy to find as gas stations’

President Biden on Wednesday predicted a future in the U.S. where electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are as easy to find as gas stations while announcing the first round of funding to build a national charging network.

“The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified,” Biden said in remarks in Detroit. “Whether you’re driving coast to coast along I-10 or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find as gas stations are now.”

The president announced the approval of the first $900 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to build EV chargers in 35 states, which will span 53,000 miles of national highway. The investment is part of the $7.5 billion the law allocated to build charging stations across the U.S.

“It used to be to buy an electric car you had to make all sorts of compromises. But not now,” Biden said Wednesday. “Thanks to American ingenuity, American engineers, American auto workers, that’s all changing.”

The president noted that drivers can now buy electric vehicles made in America that have a long range, charge quickly and are fast.

“I believe we can own the future of the automobile market. I believe we can own the future of manufacturing. American manufacturing is back, Detroit is back, America’s back,” Biden said.

Biden earlier on Wednesday toured the Detroit Auto Show and test drove an electric Cadillac Lyriq. He was joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D).