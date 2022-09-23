Protester sets arm on fire at site of Federer’s final tennis match

A man set his arm on fire Friday while protesting during London’s Laver Cup tournament, hours before tennis legend Roger Federer was set to play his final professional match.

The Sun shared footage of the man sitting in the middle of the tennis court with his arm in flames before three more men rushed to put out the fire and carry the protester away.

A reporter from Sky Sports said that the protester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police detained the man on allegations of “aggravated trespass” after he stormed the O2 Arena.

The protester wore a shirt that read “end UK private jets,” likely a nod to the travel methods of wealthier tennis players.

A number of celebrities have been criticized for their use of private planes due to the jets’ environmental impact.

This summer, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift came under fire for flying on private jets, following similar backlash against figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian.

Federer, 41, announced last week that he would be retiring from tennis after more than 24 years.