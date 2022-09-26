trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Ian strengthens into hurricane as it approaches Florida

by Zach Schonfeld - 09/26/22 7:31 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 09/26/22 7:31 AM ET
Shoppers go for what was left of the water on the shelves of the Walmart Supercenter at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., as Tropical Storm Ian threatened to impact the Tampa Bay as a major hurricane later in the week.
Matt Cohen/Tampa Bay Times via Associated Press
Shoppers go for what was left of the water on the shelves of the Walmart Supercenter at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., as Tropical Storm Ian threatened to impact the Tampa Bay as a major hurricane later in the week.

Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it prepares to hit Cuba and Florida early this week.

The National Hurricane Center said in a Monday morning advisory that Ian was forecast to be at major hurricane strength within hours, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding to Jamaica and western Cuba before making landfall on the west coast of Florida.

“Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of western Cuba beginning late today, and Ian is forecast to be at major hurricane strength when it is near western Cuba,” the advisory states. “Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

The hurricane is forecast to continue traveling north within the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida later this week.

“Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the advisory says.

The National Weather Service issued hurricane watches and warnings for areas along the Florida coast, including Sarasota and Tampa.

Forecasters suggest Ian will eventually make its way north, crossing into Georgia as a tropical storm at the start of the weekend.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency in all of Florida’s counties in advance of the storm, telling residents to anticipate power outages and fuel disruptions.

“The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, adding that evacuation orders could come in some areas.

President Biden on Saturday declared an emergency in the state, freeing up federal resources to respond to the hurricane.

Tags Cuba Florida hurricane Hurricane Ian Joe Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  2. Former DOJ official says special ...
  3. Shutdown threat grows as lawmakers ...
  4. Riggleman says Mark Meadows text ...
  5. GOP path to Senate majority narrows
  6. Arizona outlook turns bleak for ...
  7. Top Russian lawmakers slam ...
  8. Fetterman fires back at Tucker ...
  9. California first state to ban natural ...
  10. Even Putin’s ‘arsenals of evil’ ...
  11. Biden adviser: US in private talks ...
  12. Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new ...
  13. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  14. Juan Williams: An odd race in Utah ...
  15. Zelensky reports ‘positive results ...
  16. Manchin on permitting reform ...
  17. Blinken: US has told Russia to ...
  18. US military points to Ukraine in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video