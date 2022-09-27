trending:

Ian strengthens into category 3 hurricane overnight, poses major threat to Florida

by Julia Shapero - 09/27/22 7:42 AM ET
A woman takes photos while waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Kevin Morales/Associated Press
Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen early Tuesday as it approached Florida, with forecasters now predicting that it will become a Category 4 storm.

Ian is expected to make landfall in western Cuba for a few hours on Tuesday morning before emerging over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is expected to intensify as it travels toward Florida.

Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Florida Keys later on Tuesday and will hit western Florida on Wednesday and Wednesday night. 

While Ian is still predicted to be a “major hurricane” when it reaches Florida, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning that conditions within the next day and a half will likely result in some gradual weakening.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the Biden administration declared emergencies over the weekend as what was originally Tropical Storm Ian strengthened over the Caribbean on its approach toward the state.

Ian was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Monday, leading to mandatory evacuations in parts of Tampa, Fla. 

