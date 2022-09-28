trending:

Energy & Environment

FEMA says ‘life-saving’ messages cannot be ignored as Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida

by Julia Shapero - 09/28/22 11:39 AM ET
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urged Floridians on Wednesday to heed local officials’ warnings as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the state.

“These are life-saving messages that simply cannot be ignored,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, after tearing through Cuba on Tuesday and knocking out power to the island.

Now a Category 4 hurricane, Ian is expected to bring intense storm surges, winds and rainfall to Florida. Millions in the state have been ordered to evacuate, particularly in eastern Florida, as the hurricane approaches.

“This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come,” National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said at Wednesday’s briefing. “It’s a historic event.”

Criswell also warned of the danger of water — from storm surges to flooding — at the briefing, urging people not to drive through standing or moving water and to find higher ground if facing rising water levels while sheltering in place.

The FEMA administrator additionally said individuals should never operate a generator in their homes, only outdoors, as they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

