trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

21 deaths reported from Hurricane Ian, Florida Division of Emergency Management says

by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 10:16 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 09/30/22 10:16 AM ET
First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue use an inflatable boat to rescue a resident from a home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Friday that there have been 21 deaths reported so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, as search and rescue efforts continue.

The only confirmed death thus far is in Polk County in central Florida, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said at a press briefing on Friday morning. 

Another 12 unconfirmed deaths have been reported in Charlotte County, just north of Fort Meyers, and eight unconfirmed deaths have been reported in Collier County, south of Fort Meyers, according to Guthrie.

Guthrie said they are still evaluating the situation in Lee County, which encompasses the hard-hit Fort Meyers, and do not yet have a death toll.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa near Fort Meyers on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, devastating the area with heavy rainfall, forceful winds and massive storm surges. Ian is now moving north and is poised to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Tags Cayo Costa Florida Division of Emergency Management Fort Myers Hurricane Ian hurricanes Kevin Guthrie South Carolina

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge denies student debt ...
  2. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  3. The Memo: Michigan appears set to ...
  4. Ron Johnson comes under heavy fire ...
  5. Trump resists request to declare ...
  6. Abrams fetal heartbeat comments draw ...
  7. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  8. Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinks in ...
  9. Judge says Trump can hold off on ...
  10. NY public officials criticize ...
  11. Second COVID booster effective at ...
  12. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  14. Schmitt holds double-digit lead in ...
  15. How a GOP Congress could impact Trump ...
  16. House passes bill addressing mental ...
  17. Cook Report shifts Ohio House race ...
  18. Top Latino group launches Texas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video