Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Ian hit the U.S. for the second time this week, arriving on the Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. with sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane is expected to weaken as it travels inland and into North Carolina through Saturday.

Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, to devastating effect. The state has reported 21 deaths thus far but has yet to release a death toll from the hard-hit Fort Myers area.

Ian was initially downgraded to a tropical storm but regained strength on Thursday as it headed toward South Carolina.

President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state on Thursday night, opening up federal resources. He warned on Friday that it could take “years” to rebuild from the storm.