trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

OPEC considering cutting oil production to increase global prices: report

by Julia Mueller - 10/02/22 10:43 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/02/22 10:43 PM ET
Getty Images

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies will weigh significant cuts to oil production in order to deal with falling fuel prices, according to a new report. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the OPEC+ coalition may cut over 1 million barrels per day, in what would be the largest production reduction since the COVID-19 pandemic. The move would boost the price of oil and further strain Western consumers amid soaring inflation.

Among the OPEC+ allies is Russia, which has been targeted by an onslaught of international sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, contributing to skyrocketing energy prices in the U.S. and elsewhere.  

The mission of OPEC — which includes Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia — is coordinating and stabilizing the global oil market.  

But the possibility of an OPEC+ cut to oil production could further destabilize the global economy more broadly.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last month cautioned that gas prices may rise again in the winter as some European countries move to further limit Russian profits from the sale of oil.

Tags Janet Yellen oil oil production OPEC OPEC+ russia ukraine

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  2. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  3. When will the Social Security ...
  4. McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you ...
  5. Five takeaways from the ...
  6. Pressure mounts on Fetterman as ...
  7. Hurricane Ian leads to political ...
  8. DeSantis’s migrant flights could ...
  9. Tillerson to be called as witness in ...
  10. NATO leader on Ukraine’s fast-track ...
  11. FEMA administrator says agency will ...
  12. Hurricane Ian’s destruction — by ...
  13. Trump administration staffer crammed ...
  14. Supreme Court to hear case that could ...
  15. Pentagon chief warns ‘no checks on ...
  16. Supreme Court’s approval sinks to ...
  17. Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump ...
  18. Rep. Ted Deutch submits resignation ...
Load more

Video

See all Video