trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA proposes deeming lead in aviation fuel a danger to public health

by Rachel Frazin - 10/07/22 11:43 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 10/07/22 11:43 AM ET
A flag of the Environmental Protection Agency is seen outside their headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 3
Greg Nash

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed declaring lead in aviation fuel a public health danger, taking a step toward regulating this type of pollution from planes.

Exposure to lead can cause kidney and brain damage, and is particularly harmful to children. 

Lead is used in fuel for piston-engine aircraft, which are usually small planes that carry between two and 10 people. As of 2014, there were about 140,000 of those in the U.S. Commercial planes use fuel that doesn’t contain lead. 

Air around some airports has been found to have unsafe levels of lead, according to the EPA.

The agency has also found that about 5 million people live within 500 meters of an airport runway, and 163,000 children attend schools within 500 meters of a runway. 

Friday’s proposal is not a regulation of these aircraft or the fuel. Instead, it is a finding that, if finalized, would set the EPA on a path toward regulation, which would require additional steps. 

Nevertheless, EPA Administrator Michael Regan described his agency’s move as an important step toward protecting people. 

“When it comes to our children the science is clear, exposure to lead can cause irreversible and life-long health effects,” Regan said in a statement. “Aircraft that use leaded fuel are the dominant source of lead emissions to air in the country. Today’s proposal is an important step forward as we work to reduce lead exposure and protect children’s health.”

Friday’s news is the result of an evaluation that the agency launched in January. The agency plans to finalize its proposed endangerment finding next year and is expected to propose to regulate leaded aviation fuel sometime after that. 

Tags Aviation aviation fuel EPA Lead exposure Lead poisoning Michael Regan pollution

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  2. 665 FBI employees left agency after ...
  3. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  4. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  5. Republicans feel more optimistic ...
  6. How Ukraine’s advances are ...
  7. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  8. Kremlin insider tells Putin directly ...
  9. Young women are trending ...
  10. Biden to pardon all federal offenses ...
  11. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  12. Dwayne Johnson says White House bid ...
  13. Hurricane Julia expected to form over ...
  14. Former Oath Keeper says group had ...
  15. RNC, Arizona GOP sue Maricopa County ...
  16. Fears in Europe grow over Putin nuke ...
  17. Judge dismisses student loan ...
  18. Zelensky calls for ‘preventive ...
Load more

Video

See all Video