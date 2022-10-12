Groups mobilize members to get pro-environment candidates elected

A group of at least seven major environmental groups on Wednesday announced plans to activate thousands of members in an effort to get pro-environment candidates elected in the upcoming midterms.

Kickstarted just four weeks before the November midterms, the get-out-the-vote effort is set to include members of the Sierra Club, Clean Energy for America, the League of Conservation Voters, EDF Action, the Wilderness Society Action Fund, the NRDC Action Fund and the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund, according to a release from the groups.

The seven environmental groups together represent millions of members, and thousands are expected to be mobilized in initiatives like door-to-door canvassing, phone banking and letter-writing as part of the effort, a spokesperson told The Hill.

“Make no mistake: Clean drinking water, stunning public lands, and thriving wildlife are at stake this year in every state, up and down the ballot. Wildlife cannot vote, but our supporters can,” said The National Wildlife Federation Action Fund’s executive director Karla Raettig.

The push for pro-climate candidates follows the Biden administration’s win with the Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark, multi-billion dollar climate, health and tax legislation.

Now, environmental supporters are eager to reelect their favored candidates and herald in new lawmakers with aggressive climate change policies to build on the Biden administration’s momentum.

Environmental groups earlier this year launched a $100 million ad campaign to get pro-environment candidates elected at the state and federal levels — and former first lady Michelle Obama last month teamed up with environmental organization Climate Power to help encourage young voters to the polls.

The NRDC Action Fund’s executive director Kevin Curtis called the present moment an “all-hands-on-deck moment” ahead of the upcoming election.

The groups will each home in on their own set of endorsees or focus states.

GiveGreen, a donor platform run by the League of Conservation Voters and the super PAC NRDC Action Votes, highlights Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who is running for Senate, and Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams among its priority candidates.

“This election, we cannot take things for granted. The future of the planet is on the ballot this November. Democracy is on the ballot. Implementation of the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act], reproductive rights, the judicial branch’s independence, and judges’ appointments are all on the ballot,” said Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz.

“Young voters have an incredible opportunity to push the country forward as a clean energy leader and confront the climate crisis.”