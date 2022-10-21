Biden fends off challenge to climate accounting metric

The Biden administration has fended off another challenge to its effort to assign significant weight to climate impacts in the federal decisionmaking process.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an attempt from red states to block the Biden administration’s use of an assessment of how much climate change costs society.

The Biden administration is giving significantly more weight to the potential damage caused by climate change than the Trump administration did.

Republican-led states, led by Missouri, have challenged the Biden administration’s use of certain uniform values across agencies to estimate the cost of climate damage.

But the three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling against these states.

The appellate judges wrote that the states lack standing because they can’t pinpoint a specific way in which the Biden administration’s climate cost estimates have harmed them.

“The Plaintiff States failed to plausibly allege the ‘irreducible constitutional minimum’ of Article III standing — concrete and particularized actual injury in fact that is fairly traceable to defendants’ challenged conduct,” the judges’ opinion states.

“If the States believe that specific agency actions justified by the interim SC-GHG estimates inflict concrete and particularized injury, they may challenge the actions, and the interim [climate cost] estimates themselves,” they wrote.

When the federal government takes actions — ranging from regulating greenhouse gas emissions to issuing permits for energy projects like pipelines — it’s required to weigh the cost and benefits of that action.

One such cost or benefit may be how much the action will worsen or mitigate climate change. In order to find a uniform way to quantify potential climate damages, the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have assigned monetary values to greenhouse gas emissions, known as their “social costs. “

These social costs are then used during the process of agency consideration and justification of policies. The Trump administration gave significantly less weight to climate damage than the Obama administration did.

The Biden administration temporarily returned to the Obama values and is expected to develop its own metric. The new values were expected to be issued earlier in the year, but have yet to materialize.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had similarly, earlier this year, overturned a ruling in a separate case that had halted the Biden administration’s use of its interim social cost values.

The Supreme Court has declined to review the 5th Circuit’s ruling.