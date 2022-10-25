Kerry: ‘We need to get back to the table’ with China on climate

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday called for the return of climate negotiations with China after the country halted cooperation on the issue following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan in August.

In remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations, the former secretary of State said that the global issue of climate change should transcend beyond disputes between the two nations.

“The key is that this is not a bilateral issue, and that we need to get back to the table because the world depends on it,” he said.

China is currently contributing the most to climate change as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The U.S. is the world’s second-largest.

Kerry said he had been in touch with his Chinese counterpart, but the decision to resume negotiations ultimately rests with leader Xi Jinping.

“We’ve sent each other a few messages about trying to figure out how we might be able to resume, but at the moment, we’re not resuming and we’ll see where we are,” he said.

The former Democratic presidential nominee also called on the country to strengthen its actions on climate.

“China is acting in an unbelievable pace, by the way, on the deployment of renewable energy … but it is not acting quickly enough on CO2 or on covering all greenhouse gasses in its goal,” Kerry said, adding that the country has also said it would release a plan to address another planet-warming gas called methane.

“We look forward to an updated 2030 [nationally determined contribution] from China,” he added, referring to a formal climate plan.

His comments come just a few weeks ahead of a global summit on climate change known as COP27.