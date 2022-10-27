New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak skipping COP27 climate summit 

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month.

A 10 Downing St. spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC that Sunak is skipping the United Nations conference “due to other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the Autumn Budget,” but affirmed that the country remains committed to combating climate change.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss had been expected to attend the conference before she stepped down from the role last week. Appointed just before the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Truss became the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Sunak, who became the first person of color to hold the high office when he took leadership earlier this week, is the country’s third prime minister this year. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who preceded Truss, had been an enthusiastic participant in last year’s COP26.

Johnson has been outspoken about the consequences of climate change, saying during last year’s conference that the world was at “one minute to midnight” on global warming and climate crisis.

Sunak’s spokesperson said in the statement that the U.K. will continue working with Egypt and the international community to push climate efforts despite the prime minister’s absence from the summit. The country will reportedly be represented by other senior officials at the event.

The U.N.’s two-week COP27 summit will be hosted by Egypt next month, from Nov. 6 to 18.