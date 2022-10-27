trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak skipping COP27 climate summit 

by Julia Mueller - 10/27/22 12:31 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/27/22 12:31 PM ET
AP Photo/David Cliff
Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London on Oct. 24, 2022, a day before his swearing-in as Britain’s fifth prime minister in six years.

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month.  

A 10 Downing St. spokesperson said in a statement to the BBC that Sunak is skipping the United Nations conference “due to other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the Autumn Budget,” but affirmed that the country remains committed to combating climate change. 

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss had been expected to attend the conference before she stepped down from the role last week. Appointed just before the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Truss became the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.  

Sunak, who became the first person of color to hold the high office when he took leadership earlier this week, is the country’s third prime minister this year. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who preceded Truss, had been an enthusiastic participant in last year’s COP26. 

Johnson has been outspoken about the consequences of climate change, saying during last year’s conference that the world was at “one minute to midnight” on global warming and climate crisis.  

Sunak’s spokesperson said in the statement that the U.K. will continue working with Egypt and the international community to push climate efforts despite the prime minister’s absence from the summit. The country will reportedly be represented by other senior officials at the event.  

The U.N.’s two-week COP27 summit will be hosted by Egypt next month, from Nov. 6 to 18.  

Tags Boris Johnson Climate change COP27 Elizabeth II prime minister Rishi Sunak United Nations

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden, Harris to make rare campaign ...
  2. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  3. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  4. These are the safest states in the ...
  5. Senate races are tightening across ...
  6. Ye back on Instagram: ‘I lost 2 ...
  7. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  8. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
  9. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  10. Here are the companies that have cut ...
  11. Texas Republican says she was denied ...
  12. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  13. Cook Political Report shifts Arizona ...
  14. Putin: Russia has no plans to use ...
  15. US growth rebounds in third ...
  16. Biden moves to scrap Trump-era ...
  17. Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat ...
  18. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
Load more

Video

See all Video