EPA touts largest-ever investment in monitoring air pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said that it would be able to fund 132 projects for monitoring air pollution in 37 states after recent legislation passed congress.

The funds, from both the Democrats’ COVID-19 Stimulus Package and their climate, tax and health care bill, will cover the grants.

“This is the largest investment in air pollution monitoring in EPA’s history,” EPA administrator Michael Regan told reporters.

Communities in 37 states will be assisted in efforts to monitor for pollutants including particle pollution and smog, which both cause lung issues, as well as other substances including a carcinogen called ethylene oxide that’s used to sterilize medical devices.

The monitoring will occur in both major metropolitan areas like Detroit and Miami-Dade county, as well as smaller areas and tribal reservations. Some are also in places that have become infamous for air pollution, including an area sometimes called “Cancer Alley” in Louisiana.