UN experts call for standards to prevent ‘greenwashing’ in climate pledges

A panel of experts from the United Nations is calling for standards that it says will separate legitimate climate commitments from public relations campaigns.

The group issued a report that it said aims to “draw a red line” around “greenwashing” — that is, making one’s record appear greener than it actually is.

It said that these standards are necessary to weed out “low-quality” climate pledges.

“The risk is clear. If greenwash premised upon low-quality net zero pledges is not addressed, it will undermine the efforts of genuine leaders, creating both confusion, cynicism and a failure to deliver urgent climate action,” the group said.

“Which is why, ultimately, regulations will be required to establish a level playing field and ensure that ambition is always matched by action,” it added.

The report said that companies that claim to be on a path to “net-zero” emissions can’t also build or invest in new fossil fuel supplies, given that the fuels are the main driver of climate change.

“Net-zero” refers to when the sum total of a company’s planet-warming emissions equals zero, accounting for actions to offset those emissions, like planting trees.

The report also said “net-zero” companies cannot credibly lobby to undermine ambitious government climate policies, either on their own or as part of trade associations.

It added that companies must focus on emissions throughout their value chain, including suppliers and manufacturers, rather than simply homing in on emissions from a company’s specific operations.

This point been a subject of political debate. Critics argue companies can’t be held responsible for emissions not under their direct control, while proponents argue that emissions that come from a company’s products are important to calculate in order to, say, separate an electric car manufacturer from a gas-powered automaker.

The report was released during the COP27 global climate conference taking place in Egypt.