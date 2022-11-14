trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

US, China agree to work together on climate, says White House

by Rachel Frazin - 11/14/22 10:42 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 11/14/22 10:42 AM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia.

The U.S. and China will once again collaborate on issues related to climate change, according to a White House readout of a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

The readout said that Biden “underscored” that the countries need to work together to address global challenges including climate change. 

“The two leaders agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts on these and other issues,” the readout stated.

Additional issues that the U.S. and China would work together on include debt relief, health security and food security, according to the White House. 

The resumption of climate collaboration comes after the countries stopped working together on the issue earlier in the year. China halted its cooperation with the U.S. after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to Taiwan in early August. 

The two countries had agreed to work together on climate change during last year’s global climate summit, known as COP26. The partnership is notable since China and the U.S. are respectively the world’s largest and second-largest emitters of greenhouse gasses. This year’s conference started this month.

Biden and Xi met during the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Tags Biden Nancy Pelosi Xi Jinping

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans eye Manchin as top target ...
  2. Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 ...
  3. Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of ...
  4. Herschel Walker has a ...
  5. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  6. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  7. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  8. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  9. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  10. Trump, GOP prefer settling scores to ...
  11. D.C. Republicans still haven’t ...
  12. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  13. Don’t count Trump — and Trumpism ...
  14. What would it take for Democrats to ...
  15. Juan Williams: GOP’s extremism ...
  16. Raskin suggests some far-right House ...
  17. Ron Johnson calls Senate GOP ...
  18. Progressives eye new Congress ...
Load more

Video

See all Video