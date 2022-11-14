Senators representing Appalachia call out delay of new mining safety standard

Five Democratic senators whose states comprise much of Appalachia wrote to the federal mine safety regulator Monday, questioning the delay in new standards for exposure to a compound linked to incurable respiratory diseases.

In a letter to Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson, the senators noted that the Labor Department had projected a new rule on silica exposure would be released in January 2022. However, they noted, it has yet to be released as of November. Signers of the letter included Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

Silica exposure has been tied to respiratory ailments such as silicosis, black lung and progressive massive fibrosis, a late-stage form of black lung in which large masses form in the lungs’ upper lobes.

The letter cites a report issued in November 2020 by the Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General calling for improvements in protections for coal miners from silica exposure. “A significant body of evidence shows that lowering the silica limit would be a major factor in preventing coal workers’ deaths and illnesses caused by silica exposure,” that report states, but the limit has remained essentially unchanged for about six decades despite the MSHA’s knowledge of scientific recommendations.

The number of coal miners with black lung was triple the amount in the first half of the 2010s compared to the latter half of the 1990s, the report said, and available data suggests breathing crystalline silica played a large role in the increase.

“For generations, our brave coal miners have risked their lives and health to power our nation to greatness,” they wrote. “We have an obligation as a country to protect their health and welfare with commonsense rules and regulations, and we look forward to working with you to do just that.”

A spokesperson for the Labor Department told The Hill the department is “looking into” the letter.

