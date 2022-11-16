trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Kerry: U.S. backs proposed fossil fuel drawdown

by Zack Budryk - 11/16/22 5:09 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 11/16/22 5:09 PM ET
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a session on Accelerating the Clean Energy Transition in Developing Countries at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday that the U.S. will back proposals to phase out the use of “unabated” fossil fuels at the ongoing COP27 climate summit.

“It has to be unabated oil and gas,” Kerry told Bloomberg in Egypt Wednesday. “Phase down, unabated, over time. The time is a question, but ‘phase down’ is the language we supported.” The “unabated” distinction will open the door to continual operation of fossil fuel developments that offset their greenhouse gas emissions with technology like carbon capture.

The Indian delegation to the conference has called for phase-down plans to be expanded beyond coal to other fossil fuels like oil and gas, and Kerry’s remarks make the U.S. one of the wealthiest nations to throw its support to the idea. The European Union and the United Kingdom announced their backing Tuesday. However, the proposal is likely to encounter severe opposition from major oil producing nations, like Saudi Arabia.

Kerry’s comments come after he also expressed U.S. support for a “loss and damages” fund, or reparations to nations on the front line of the impacts of climate change. Affected nations have called for the fund’s creation at multiple climate summits over the years without success, but draft language on such a fund was released Tuesday.

Both the fossil fuel phase-down and loss and damages would have to be agreed upon by all participating nations after what is likely to be a round of intense negotiations. Kerry expressed doubt in his interview with Bloomberg that the parties would be able to agree on a single financial model in the time left from the multiple options in the draft.

“You might be able to have a list of options, but you can’t resolve to have only one thing in a matter of three days,” he told the publication. “You really have to sort through how this is going to work best for all the countries.”

The Hill has reached out to Kerry’s office for comment.

Tags John Kerry

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Republicans win control of the House
  3. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  4. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  5. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  8. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  9. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  10. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  11. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  12. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  13. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  14. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  15. Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore
  16. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  17. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
  18. House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
Load more

Video

See all Video