trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle

by Julia Mueller - 11/17/22 12:49 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/17/22 12:49 PM ET
Aerial shot of the Klamath River
Getty images

A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve the plan, which would restore hundreds of miles of the Klamath River and clear the waterway for salmon.

“Some people might ask in this time of great need for zero emissions, ‘Why are we removing the dams?’ First, we have to understand this doesn’t happen every day … a lot of these projects were licensed a number of years back when there wasn’t as much focus on environmental issues. Some of these projects have a significant impact on the environment and a significant impact on fish,” said FERC Chairman Richard Glick.

The FERC approval lets the electric power company PacifiCorp surrender its licenses for the four dams, and the project can begin once Oregon, California and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation sign off on the surrender. 

The project, lauded by Native American groups and environmentalists, would clear hundreds of miles of river in southern Oregon and northern California. 

The first dam is expected to come down sometime next year, with a goal to complete the rest of the project by 2024. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags California Klamath River Oregon salmon

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. Hoyer to step out of leadership role, clearing way for Jeffries
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  10. Zelensky on missile blast in Poland: ‘I don’t know 100 percent … what ...
  11. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  12. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is closing fast
  13. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
  14. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  15. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  16. Congress must seat the Cherokee delegate
  17. Paul Ryan welcomes Pelosi to ‘the former speaker’s club’
  18. The Memo: GOP at crossroads over Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video