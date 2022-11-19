trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 8:00 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/19/22 8:00 AM ET

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend. 

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, tweeted that that two county residents died from cardiac events from exerting themselves while shoveling and snow blowing. 

“We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous,” he said. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) previously declared a state of emergency for 11 counties ahead of the storm. 

“This is considered an extreme event — an extreme weather event. That means it’s dangerous. It also means it’s life-threatening,” she said during a Thursday press conference. 

Flights and Amtrak trains from Buffalo were canceled and major highways were shut down ahead of the storm, which brought strong winds and blizzardlike conditions. 

State and local officials advised residents in the affected areas to stay off the roads through Friday night, as up to five inches of snow per hour was possible. 

The NWS warned on Saturday that snowfall east of lakes Erie and Ontario will at times be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and will fall at rates of more than three inches per hour. Temperatures 20 degrees below normal are also expected throughout the weekend. 

“This will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities,” the NWS said.

Tags Buffalo Erie County Kathy Hochul snow deaths snowstorm state of emergency

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump faces potential fundraising problem as megadonors jump ship
  2. Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in ...
  3. Murkowski trolls Alaska Senate challenger as she takes lead in first-place votes
  4. The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new ...
  5. McConnell-Graham tensions boil over
  6. And the bride wore White (House) — Naomi Biden joins rare tradition
  7. Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
  8. Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over ...
  9. Democrats’ first leadership shakeup in decades takes shape with no drama ...
  10. Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now
  11. Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
  12. The Memo: Trump and Garland go to war on special counsel
  13. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  14. Here’s how much homebuyers could save after mortgage rates tumble
  15. Hogan blasts Trump, GOP leadership: ‘Excuses, lies and toxic politics will ...
  16. Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed ...
  17. Musk posts Twitter poll asking whether Trump should be allowed back on platform
  18. Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
Load more

Video

See all Video