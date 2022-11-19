Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling

A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, tweeted that that two county residents died from cardiac events from exerting themselves while shoveling and snow blowing.

“We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous,” he said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) previously declared a state of emergency for 11 counties ahead of the storm.

“This is considered an extreme event — an extreme weather event. That means it’s dangerous. It also means it’s life-threatening,” she said during a Thursday press conference.

Flights and Amtrak trains from Buffalo were canceled and major highways were shut down ahead of the storm, which brought strong winds and blizzardlike conditions.

State and local officials advised residents in the affected areas to stay off the roads through Friday night, as up to five inches of snow per hour was possible.

The NWS warned on Saturday that snowfall east of lakes Erie and Ontario will at times be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and will fall at rates of more than three inches per hour. Temperatures 20 degrees below normal are also expected throughout the weekend.

“This will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities,” the NWS said.