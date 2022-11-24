Climate protesters at Berlin airport briefly halt traffic after gluing themselves to runway

Climate protesters briefly halted air traffic at a Berlin airport on Thursday after some of them glued themselves to the runway.

The activists, from a group called Letzte Generation, brought air traffic at Berlin Brandenburg Airport to a standstill in protest of flight-related emissions.

“The plane is not a means of transport for ordinary people,” Letzte Generation said in a statement. “Most people — about 80 percent of the world’s population — have never flown in their lives. One affluent percent of the population is responsible for around half of flight-related greenhouse gas emissions.”

Letzte Generation said its protesters informed police of their plans shortly before entering the airport.

The airport had resumed flight operations on its runways as of Thursday evening local time but warned that there would still be delays and urged patience.

Letzte Generation has previously engaged in similar stunts. Two of the group’s protesters last month threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting at the Museum Barberini in Germany in an effort to call attention to the climate crisis.