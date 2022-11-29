trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Houston lifts boil-water order for 2.3M residents

by Jared Gans - 11/29/22 9:42 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/29/22 9:42 AM ET
People shop for bottled water after a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Rd. in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The city of Houston has lifted a boil-water order for 2.3 million residents after a power outage at a purification plant caused water pressure to drop below the acceptable level. 

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) tweeted on Tuesday that the order has been rescinded and water is safe to drink and use for other purposes, adding that he appreciated people’s patience. 

Officials originally made the order on Monday after an outage at the East Water Purification Plant the day before caused the water pressure to fall below what Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulations allow. 

State law requires a citywide boil-water advisory to remain in place until 24 hours after the TCEQ says the samples are at acceptable levels. Turner told NBC News that regulations require a boil-water order if the pressure falls below 20 pounds per square inch, even if officials believe the water is safe to drink. 

Turner said at a press conference on Monday that the order came out of an “abundance of caution” after two transformers “uniquely and coincidentally” failed. 

The order caused businesses and schools, including the Houston Independent School District, to close, The Associated Press reported. 

The city issued a boil-water order last year when the state’s power grid failed during extreme winter weather.

Tags boil water order Houston Sylvester Turner Sylvester Turner water purification plant

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  14. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  15. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  16. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  17. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  18. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
Load more

Video

See all Video