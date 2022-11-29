trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Energy Department’s head of spent nuclear fuel on leave after alleged felony theft at airport

by Zack Budryk - 11/29/22 2:13 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 11/29/22 2:13 PM ET
iStock

The Energy Department’s official in charge of spent nuclear fuel is on leave after being charged with the felony theft of a fellow airline passenger’s luggage, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, appeared on surveillance footage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September taking a bag from a claim that matched the description of luggage a woman had reported missing, according to an October court filing. The filing states that Brinton can be seen removing the tag from the bag and hastily leaving the area.

Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, initially told law enforcement, “If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have clothes for another individual,” but they later conceded they had “not been completely honest” and were “tired and took the suitcase thinking it was theirs,” the filing states.

“Sam Brinton is on leave from DOE, and Dr. Kim Petry is performing the duties of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition,” an Energy Department spokesperson told The Hill.

Brinton is due to appear in court in connection with the charges on Dec. 19. The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Petry, whose resume includes a year as the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition’s acting deputy assistant secretary before Brinton began, has previously worked for the Energy Department’s Office of Integrated Waste Management as acting director. Since June 2022, she has served as a senior policy adviser at the department.

Tags Department of Energy Energy Department Sam Brinton

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  4. McConnell condemns Trump dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes
  5. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. Progressives cool on finding an alternative to Biden
  8. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  12. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  13. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. Congress poised to avoid crippling rail strike, enraging workers
  16. Home prices cooling fastest in pandemic boomtowns
  17. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  18. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
Load more

Video

See all Video