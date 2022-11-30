trending:

Energy & Environment

2 dead after storms sweep South

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/30/22 11:29 AM ET
Water puddle after tornado
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Friends and family survey damage to a house from a possible tornado Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Flatwood, Ala.

At least two people were killed as severe storms swept the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday night, leading to tornadoes and intense rain that placed millions under weather advisories.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued tornado warnings for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as severe thunderstorms rolled through into the overnight hours, with the agency confirming a tornado near Montgomery, Ala.

Christina Thornton, the director of Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency, said her office has confirmed two deaths from the tornado, which struck the area just after 3:30 a.m. local time.

“Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders, many other lives were saved,” Thornton said. “We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives.”

Earlier in the night, the NWS said strong storms led to damage reports in Alabama’s Greene and Hale counties, located in the western part of the state, including numerous downed trees and damage to residences.

Hale County schools announced they would operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday as a result of the damages.

The NWS also confirmed a tornado at about 7 a.m. in Richards Crossroads, Ala., which is located further east, close to the state’s border with Georgia. The agency said it is dispatching teams to investigate possible damage.

“Please take care and allow extra time to get to work and school this morning with wet roads and potential damage in some areas,” the agency’s local arm tweeted early Wednesday morning.

The massive storm system continues to move eastward, leading to tornado warnings in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday morning.

Rains have now reached the Northeast, and the NWS has placed the entirety of New England under a wind advisory.

Some areas of upstate New York have also been placed under winter weather advisories as temperatures remain cold enough for the storm system to produce snow.

