trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Price cap on Russian oil takes effect

by Rachel Frazin - 12/05/22 2:54 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 12/05/22 2:54 PM ET
AP photo
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia.

A price cap on Russian oil aimed at penalizing Moscow’s war on Ukraine went into effect on Monday.

The cap, which is being imposed by the United States and other countries and is intended to prevent Russia from selling oil at more than $60 per barrel, works by prohibiting access to services such as insurance and trade finance for shipping Russian oil if it’s sold above the price cap.

The Group of Seven (G-7) is imposing the cap on Russian oil that is transported by sea along with the European Union and Australia. According to a Treasury Department fact sheet, the G-7 controls about 90 percent of the market for relevant insurance. 

When Russia first launched its offensive into Ukraine, several countries, including the U.S., announced that they would stop purchasing Russian oil. However, not every country made such a pledge, and many barrels were diverted to countries such as China and India. 

The cap is intended to discourage the global purchasing of Russian oil above the threshold of $60 per barrel.

The concept of the price cap was agreed to earlier this year, while the $60 figure was announced on Friday. Since the cap only has restrictions for seaborne oil, it’s not expected to apply to oil transported on land, including through pipelines. 

The cap that took effect Monday contained prohibitions on certain services like insurance and trade financing. 

A second measure that will be implemented in February is also expected to prevent sellers of oil above a price cap from having access to transport and other services from the G7, EU and Australian governments. The exact price cap on Russian oil that would prohibit those services has not been announced. 

This story was updated at 3:33 p.m.

Tags russia Treasury Department ukraine

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  2. Pence pushes back on Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution
  3. Arizona certifies 2022 election results amid threat of more GOP challenges
  4. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  5. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  6. Trump trails DeSantis and Cheney in Utah poll of possible 2024 GOP contenders 
  7. ABC pulls daytime anchors off air after romance disclosure
  8. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  9. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  10. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  11. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  12. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  13. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  14. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  15. DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
  16. Conservative justices signal support for web designer opposed to same-sex ...
  17. Georgia runoff underscores GOP struggles with Black voters
  18. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
Load more

Video

See all Video