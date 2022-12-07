US, UK ink deal aimed at bolstering gas cooperation

The U.S. and United Kingdom have inked an energy deal aimed in part at bolstering American natural gas exports to the British.

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, between 9 and 10 billion cubic meters of U.S. liquified natural gas would hit U.K. terminals over the next year.

The U.S. has significantly stepped up its exports to the U.K. this year, shipping about 7.6 billion cubic meters to the country between January and September of this year, according to U.S. government data.

Last year, the U.S. shipped about 5.5 billion cubic meters to the UK for the year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Europe broadly has seen a significant shift in where its natural gas is coming from amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, given Russia’s status as a major gas producer.

Under the newly announced deal, the two nations also agreed to cooperate on other energy policy areas, including energy efficiency and nuclear energy, as well as emerging technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture.

A press release from the White House stated that the countries aim to stabilize energy markets and ensure security in the short term, while cutting planet-warming emissions in the long term.

Updated: 4:59 p.m.