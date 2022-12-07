trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

US, UK ink deal aimed at bolstering gas cooperation

by Rachel Frazin - 12/07/22 3:26 PM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 12/07/22 3:26 PM ET
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, listens to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Nov. 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. and United Kingdom have inked an energy deal aimed in part at bolstering American natural gas exports to the British. 

Under the agreement announced Wednesday, between 9 and 10 billion cubic meters of U.S. liquified natural gas would hit U.K. terminals over the next year. 

The U.S. has significantly stepped up its exports to the U.K. this year, shipping about 7.6 billion cubic meters to the country between January and September of this year, according to U.S. government data.

Last year, the U.S. shipped about 5.5 billion cubic meters to the UK for the year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Europe broadly has seen a significant shift in where its natural gas is coming from amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, given Russia’s status as a major gas producer. 

Under the newly announced deal, the two nations also agreed to cooperate on other energy policy areas, including energy efficiency and nuclear energy, as well as emerging technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture. 

A press release from the White House stated that the countries aim to stabilize energy markets and ensure security in the short term, while cutting planet-warming emissions in the long term. 

Updated: 4:59 p.m.

Tags Natural gas United Kingdom

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  2. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. Items with classified markings found in Trump storage unit: reports
  6. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  7. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  8. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  9. Trump hosts Mar-a-Lago event with prominent QAnon, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist
  10. Supreme Court signals interest in middle path in major election law clash
  11. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  12. Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in US
  13. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  14. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  15. Graham: Democrats fear Walker win because it would mean GOP is ‘not racist’
  16. Gosar tweets, then deletes, support for Trump’s Constitution termination ...
  17. Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift ...
  18. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video