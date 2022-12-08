trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

US gas prices lower than they were a year ago

by Rachel Frazin - 12/08/22 10:41 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 12/08/22 10:41 AM ET
Gas prices
Getty Images

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA.

Gas prices are now at their lowest point since January.

In February, prices shot up following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, as some turned away from Russian fuel in protest, reshuffling the market. Prices peaked in June, averaging more than $5 per gallon. 

For the past few weeks, gas prices have seen sharp declines. Likewise, oil prices have fallen over the past month.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil was selling at around $74 per barrel on Thursday, down from about $89 per barrel a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasoline price site GasBuddy, said a range of factors were contributing to the lower prices including reduced oil demand from COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, economic concerns as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates and high levels of activity at refineries that turn oil into gasoline. 

“Demand is much lower right now in China,” he said. “That’s really the biggest concern of the market right now, it’s just that oil demand globally is soft.”

De Haan said that prices at the pump still have a way to fall to reach parity with the decline in crude oil prices. 

He said that the national average price is “likely” to drop below $3 per gallon, which he said could occur “right around Christmas.”

Updated at 11:30 a.m.

Tags gas prices Russian oil exports

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  2. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  3. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  4. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  5. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  6. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  7. House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
  8. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  9. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  10. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  11. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  12. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  13. How Democrats won the midterms
  14. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  15. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  16. North Korea: A land of dynastic decay and limitless death
  17. Warnock’s victory proves Trump is political poison
  18. White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video