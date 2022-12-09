trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

House Dems release documents showing oil industry digging in on fossil fuel investments

by Rachel Frazin - 12/09/22 11:01 AM ET
by Rachel Frazin - 12/09/22 11:01 AM ET
Department of Energy via AP
An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas.

House Democrats, as part of their probe into Big Oil, on Friday released documents in which major oil companies detail their strategy to invest further in fossil fuel energy. 

Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are making the case that the documents show that the industry has “greenwashed” its public image — that is, pretended to be greener than it actually is. 

They shared internal documents from the American Petroleum Institute (API), a major oil and gas lobby and trade association, in which the organization’s climate activities are described in relation to its oil and gas business. 

In one memo on flaring, the practice of burning off excess natural gas during energy production, reducing the practice is described as “an opportunity to further secure the industry’s license to operate.”

“Increased public attention to climate change has led to an intense focus on greenhouse gas emissions associated with the oil and gas industry’s operations,” the document states.

“There is an opportunity to further secure the industry’s license to operate by improving current practices to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize natural resource loss from flaring of associated gas,” it continues. 

In a separate email, an API employee says that “so many of the issues that guide API’s work on climate policymaking are related to the continued promotion of natural gas.” 

Meanwhile, the committee also released strategy slides from Chevron in which the company says that it will “continue to invest” in traditional energy — that is, fossil fuels, even as competitors retreat.

The committee released hundreds of pages of documents received under its subpoena from oil companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell, as well as the API.

It argued, in a memo released alongside, that the documents show a greenwashing effort.

“These documents demonstrate how the fossil fuel industry ‘greenwashed’ its public image with promises and actions that oil and gas executives knew would not meaningfully reduce emissions, even as the industry moved aggressively to lock in continued fossil fuel production for decades to come — actions that could doom global efforts to prevent catastrophic climate change,” said a memo released by the committee alongside the documents. 

The Hill has reached out to the companies and trade group for comment.

—Updated at 12:24 p.m.

Tags

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  2. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  3. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  4. Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic ...
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  7. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  8. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  9. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  10. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  11. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  12. House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in ...
  13. Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as Independent
  14. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  15. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  16. House passes annual defense funding bill
  17. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  18. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video