Energy & Environment

Heavy snow, drenching rain hit western US

by Zach Schonfeld - 12/11/22 2:40 PM ET
This image from a Caltrans traffic camera shows snow conditions on California Interstate 5 Sims Road in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, near Castella, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A stretch of California Highway 89 was closed due to heavy snow between Tahoe City and South Lake Tahoe, Cali., the highway patrol said. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento remained open but chains were required on tires for most vehicles. (Caltrans via AP)

A major storm system has brought nearly four feet of snow to some areas in the Sierra Nevada while causing flooding in parts of Southern California, with more precipitation still to come.

The National Weather Service (NWS) indicates an additional one to two feet of additional snow is possible in areas of the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet before Monday morning, and winter weather warnings remain in effect along the California-Nevada border.

The Sierra Snow Lab, located at Donner Pass, has recorded 43.5 inches of snow as of 9 a.m. local time on Sunday. Multiple ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area, including Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort, have also recorded totals above 40 inches.

The heavy snow has caused major road closures at times. 

Interstate 80 had been closed between the towns of Colfax and Stateline, but the California Department of Transportation announced on Sunday morning the road had reopened to vehicles, although trucks are still being turned around.

“Chains still required over the summit. Please watch your speed and snow removal equipment,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The U.S Forest Service has issued avalanche warnings for parts of the Sierra Nevada, warning of expected “dangerous avalanche conditions” with “large avalanches running long distances.”

“Avoid travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain,” the agency urged residents.

Meanwhile, NWS has issued flood watches for portions of Southern California, including the Riverside County Mountains and the San Bernardino County Mountains.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the agency said. “Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Minor mud and debris flows possible in and below recent burn scars, including the Apple and El Dorado burn scars.”

