Energy & Environment

Federal scientists make carbon-free energy breakthrough with nuclear fusion research: reports

by Rachel Frazin - 12/12/22 10:32 AM ET
Federal scientists have reportedly made a breakthrough in the potential for nuclear fusion as a carbon-free power source. 

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that scientists with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory produced more energy than was consumed in a fusion reaction for the first time. The Washington Post and Bloomberg separately confirmed the Times’s reporting.

Nuclear fusion refers to fusing atoms together to produce energy. The type of nuclear energy that is commonly used today does the opposite, deriving energy from splitting atoms apart. 

For decades, scientists have sought to advance nuclear fusion as a carbon-free source of energy that also doesn’t produce the radioactive waste that occurs when atoms are split apart. 

Breanna Bishop, a spokesperson for the national lab, declined to confirm the reports or provide details on what the lab has achieved. 

“Our analysis is still ongoing, so we’re unable to provide details or confirmation at this time. We look forward to sharing more tomorrow when that process is complete,” she said in an email.

However, the Energy Department is slated to hold a press conference Tuesday on a “major scientific breakthrough.”

Deploying fusion energy on a large scale could be a significant advancement in combating climate change, but the reported breakthrough would just be one step on the way there. 

If scientists did make the fusion breakthrough, it still could be years before such technology is deployed commercially.

