trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil in the US than any other since 2010: report 

by Julia Mueller - 12/12/22 8:08 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 12/12/22 8:08 PM ET
keystone kansas
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (DroneBase via AP)

On the heels of another spill last week, the massive Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil than any other pipeline since 2010, according to a new report from Bloomberg. 

With more than 26,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in the last 12 years, the hazardous liquid pipeline system has come under controversy after some two dozen accidents and takes the top spot for most spillage in the last 12 years, Bloomberg reported. 

Keystone leaked an estimated 14,000 barrels into a creek in northeastern Kansas last week, spurring TC Energy to shut down the massive vein while the company tries to contain the oil and recoup what was lost.  

The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has issued a corrective order to operator TC Energy, requiring the company address the current Keystone leak, develop and submit “restart plan” to resume operations for approval, and submit quarterly reports moving forward. 

The 2,687-mile hazardous liquid pipeline runs from Hardisty, Alberta, in Canada through the Midwest U.S. to Port Arthur, Texas. 

According to data from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) last year, Keystone has carried more than 3 billion barrels across the U.S. since 2010, but “the severity of its spills has worsened in recent years.” 

The pipeline saw 22 accidents from 2010 to 2020, which isn’t unlike other pipelines — but six of those met agency criteria for an incident “impacting people or the environment,” according to the GAO.  

Tags Kansas keystone pipeline oil spill

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  5. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  6. Manchin says he has no intention of leaving Democratic Party
  7. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  8. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  9. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  10. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  11. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  12. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  13. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
  14. These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
  15. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  16. The door opened by Sen. Sinema’s brave decision 
  17. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  18. Keystone pipeline has now leaked more oil in the US than any other since ...
Load more

Video

See all Video