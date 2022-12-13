trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

EPA report: Vehicle fuel efficiency flat in 2021

by Zack Budryk - 12/13/22 2:44 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 12/13/22 2:44 PM ET
FILE – Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, April 22, 2021. Eleven additional people were killed in crashes involving vehicles using automated driving systems during a five-month period earlier this year, according to newly released government data, part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

U.S. automakers’ improvements on fuel efficiency were flat in 2021 despite an overall decline in carbon emissions, according to an annual Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report released this week.

In its annual Automotive Trends Report, the EPA found new vehicles had an average fuel economy of 25.4 miles per gallon in 2021, roughly unchanged from 2020. Although the Trump administration rolled back a number of fuel efficiency regulations between 2017 and 2021, the EPA attributed much of the lack of progress to the decreasing popularity of more fuel-efficient sedans and station wagons during the same period.

Five percent of automakers increased vehicle emission rates from model years 2016 to 2021, according to the EPA. The largest increase came from Mazda, with an increase of 24 g/mi, which the EPA attributed to the company doubling their percentage of SUVs during that period. Volkswagen saw its new emissions increase 18 g/mi, followed by General Motors, which increased 17 g/mi.

“The trend away from sedan/wagons, which remain the vehicle type with the highest fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions, and towards vehicle types with lower fuel economy and higher CO2 emissions has offset some of the fleetwide benefits that otherwise would have been achieved from the improvements within each vehicle type,” the report states.

The Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement that the EPA report illustrates the need for tougher emissions rules from the Biden administration.

“Automakers won’t slash pollution and improve gas mileage unless strong standards make them do so,” Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said in a statement. “Without strong rules from President Biden, automakers will keep pushing gas guzzlers, sticking consumers with high gas bills and spewing pollution. By issuing strong new rules, the administration can take the single biggest step of any nation to fight climate change, slashing auto pollution and requiring automakers to mass-produce clean electric vehicles.”

Improvements in fuel economy may still lie ahead. In 2021, the Biden EPA restored many of the requirements rolled back under Trump, with the tighter rules set to take effect in model year 2023. Under those rules, automakers will be required to improve efficiency 5 to 10 percent between now and 2026.

Tags Automotive Trends Report Biden administration Center for Biological Diversity Environmental Protection Agency Mazda Safe Climate Transport Campaign Trump administration vehicle emissions rates Volkswagon

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  5. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  6. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  7. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  8. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  9. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  10. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  11. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  12. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  13. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  14. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
  15. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
  16. Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality
  17. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  18. Recount confirms Boebert win in Colorado
Load more

Video

See all Video