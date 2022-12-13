trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Energy & Environment

Climate change driving warmer, wetter, stormier Arctic conditions: NOAA

by Zack Budryk - 12/13/22 4:24 PM ET
by Zack Budryk - 12/13/22 4:24 PM ET
FILE – Waves from the Bering Sea splash up on a jetty on Sept. 16, 2022, in Nome, Alaska. Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December 2022 warming. Scientists say some of it is random weather from storms and some of it is from low sea ice. The low sea ice is due to climate change. (AP Photo/Peggy Fagerstrom, File)

Climate change made conditions in the Arctic wetter and stormier in 2022, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA report determined the past year has been the region’s sixth-warmest year on record, and the Greenland ice sheet lost ice for the 25th consecutive year.

Annual air temperatures in the Arctic between October 2021 and September 2022 were the sixth warmest dating back to 1900. Overall, surface air temperatures were about 0.73 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020. All of the 10 recorded years for the Arctic were later than 2011.

The trend applied on land as well, according to the federal agency. Land temperatures were 1.31 degrees warmer than the 1991-2020 average.

Summer 2022 in particular featured “contrasting extremes,” according to NOAA. The past summer was the third wettest recorded in the region in 72 years, with the wet conditions particularly affecting areas in southern and southeastern Alaska. Parts of northern Norway, meanwhile, saw their highest-ever levels of rainfall for July.

The summer saw a number of storms that are likely to continue to affect conditions in the region, according to NOAA. For example, Typhoon Merbok, which was strengthened by unusually warm Pacific temperatures, hit western Alaska in September, displacing local residents and disrupting the region’s harvest and hunting seasons. Storms in the Bering Sea were likely a contributing factor in increased primary productivity, or sea life converting inorganic material into food.

“With this important new chapter and other timely additions, the 2022 Arctic Report Card underscores the urgency to confront the climate crisis by reducing greenhouse gasses and taking steps to be more resilient,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement. “The report provides observations and analysis to help build a Climate-Ready Nation in a region on the front lines of climate change.”

Tags Arctic Circle Climate change NOAA Rick Spinrad

More Energy & Environment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  2. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  3. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  4. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  5. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  6. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  7. Schumer: Omnibus expected to include Electoral Count Act, Ukraine funding
  8. Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill
  9. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  10. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  11. Jan. 6 panel to release criminal referrals Monday
  12. FTX founder Bankman-Fried’s campaign finance charges ‘just the tip of the ...
  13. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  14. Biden signs historic legislation to enshrine marriage equality
  15. Paul Whelan’s family defends Biden efforts amid criticism from Trump
  16. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  17. McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal
  18. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges
Load more

Video

See all Video